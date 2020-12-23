Lincoln Project mocks Trump as Mike Pence runs away from him

Vice President Mike Pence is slowly backing away from President Donald Trump like a typical politician looking for his next job.

Pence was pretty despised by his own state after waging an all-out war against LGBTQ people that ended with dozens of conferences, concerts, and events being canceled across the state as an ally boycott was announced. It cost Indiana about $60 million. Pence wasn't going to make it through reelection, but he was welcomed into the Trump fold. Four years later, he's looking for an emergency exit.

"When Mike Pence is running away from you, you know it's over," the Lincoln Project video says. "There's one more thing, Donald. On Jan. 6, Mike Pence will put the political nail in your coffin when he presides over the Senate vote to prove Joe Biden won. It's over, and Mike Pence knows it."

Watch the video below:



