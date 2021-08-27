Lincoln Project slams Ron DeSantis' COVID response in new ad as Florida hospitals see cases among kids soar
On Friday, the conservative group The Lincoln Project put out a new ad targeting Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for presiding over the worst COVID-19 explosion of any state. The ad, titled "Pro-Life," particularly focused on the children being sickened by the pandemic, with images of an empty school superimposed with the normal sounds of children attending class.

"Florida leads the nation in kids hospitalized for COVID," the ad displayed as a headline from the Tampa Bay Times, after an empty school bus. "Central Florida children increasingly being hospitalized for COVID-19; some were eligible for vaccination," the ad displayed as a headline from the Orlando Sentinel, after an empty locker-lined hallway.

"'Gut-wrenching': Children making up more of Jacksonville's surge of COVID hospitalizations," the ad displayed as a headline from The Florida Times-Union, after an empty classroom. "Florida's Children's hospitals see pediatric COVID cases soar amid delta variant surge," the ad displayed as a headline from the Miami Herald, after an empty gym.

The ad closed out with a clip of DeSantis at the Conservative Political Action Conference, boasting, "Florida got it right, and the lockdown states got it wrong."

