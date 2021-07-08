Lincoln Project drops scathing new ad slamming Toyota for funding the GOP 'Sedition Caucus'
In an ad released this Thursday, the anti-Trump conservative PAC Lincoln Project turned its sights on to Toyota as a "new strategy to take on the Sedition Caucus and its enablers."

In a press release, the groups said it's "turning its efforts against corporations who are lavishing massive campaign donations on Republicans who tried to overturn the 2020 election and who now seek to cover up the January 6th attack on the Capitol."

"In the coming weeks, The Lincoln Project will begin releasing a series of ads and short videos digitally targeting the workforces at companies who have broken their pledges to withhold campaign funds to Members of Congress who enabled, empowered, and emboldened former president Trump and the insurrectionists," the press release read. "The new strategy comes as companies who pledged to not give money to bad actors in Congress have shamelessly and cynically returned to their transactional ways. The Lincoln Project will inform employees, shareholders and customers of these companies' egregious anti-American behavior."

Toyota has faced backlash after it was revealed that the Japanese automaker's PAC had donated money to 37 members of Congress who declined to certify the results of the 2020 election.

"We do not believe it is appropriate to judge members of Congress solely based on their votes on the electoral certification," a Toyota spokesperson told Axios. "Based on our thorough review, we decided against giving to some members who, through their statements and actions, undermine the legitimacy of our elections and institutions."

