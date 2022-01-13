Lindsey Graham bristles after Fox News asks him about his ‘warning’ to McConnell

This Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) hinted that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) needs to mend his relationship with former President Donald Trump if he wants to remain a viable member of the Republican Party.

"I am not going to vote for anybody for leader of the Senate as a Republican unless they can prove to me that they can advocate an 'America First' agenda and have a working relationship with Donald Trump because if you can't do that you will fail," Graham told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

When questioned this on his comments by Fox News anchor Sandra Smith this Thursday, Graham got a little testy.

"When you go back to the warning to Mitch McConnell, why would you do that in this moment in a midterm election election year?" Smith asked Graham.

"Are you not listening?" Graham snapped back. "It's not a warning. He says he wants to be the Republican leader. I've acknowledged he's been the most consequential Republican leader of my lifetime. ... But look what Mitch accomplished working with Donald Trump. The question is, how do we go forward as a party?"

Graham went on to say that to be a successful Republican leader, "you don't have to kiss Donald Trump's ass, but you got to have a working relationship with him for us to be successful."

Watch the video below:

SmartNews Video