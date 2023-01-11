Lindsey Graham demands special counsel on Biden — or 'it will hurt the country'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Wednesday that Attorney General Merrick Garland would "hurt the country" if he failed to appoint a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden over the mishandling of classified information.

During an interview on Fox News, host Martha MacCallum asked Graham to respond to differences between former President Donald Trump's refusal to turn over classified documents and the Biden incident.

"The former president was stonewalling returning these documents," MacCallum said. "They had been requested; they had been negotiating over it for quite some time, and that that's the difference."

Graham deflected the question by criticizing Biden's border policies.

"The answers given by the White House are nonsensical," he insisted. "If there's not a special counsel appointed to find out how this happened with President Biden regarding classified information, there is going to be a lot angry — it will hurt the country."

"If you thought it was necessary to appoint a special counsel regarding President Trump, then you need to do the exact same thing regarding President Biden when it comes to handling classified information," Graham remarked.

The senator said that he believed that the prosecution of a president over classified documents would be "problematic" and then again demanded a special counsel.

Watch the video below from Fox News.