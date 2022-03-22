The View agrees Judge Jackson had remarkable poise facing off against 'trolling' by Lindsey Graham

The co-hosts of "The View" started their show on the heels of Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) questioning of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in which he detailed his grievances about the way conservative justices were treated when being appointed previously.

"They talk about the comparisons about how she's being treated as to how [Justice Brett] Kavanaugh and [Justice] Clarence Thomas were treated," said Joy Behar. "She's not been accused of sexual impropriety."

"She's been accused of nothing," agreed Sara Haines.

"They have. Which means — that's something like on the verge of being a crime. I don't know if it is or not," Behar continued.

WATCH: Ketanji Brown Jackson refutes Josh Hawley's accusations about letting child porn offenders ‘off the hook’

"Used to be," Whoopi Goldberg chimed in.

"The point is there's no equivalency there," Behar went on. "They should stop that now."

Haines said she stopped watching when Graham was finishing up his questions, which focused more on "trolling her about every other hearing that's gone on in the history of time." Instead, Haines said that she would like to see a "hearing about Judge Brown Jackson's record and thoughts and philosophies which was what I remember about these hearings...It felt like we were being robbed in seeing a future Supreme Court justice tell us who she is."

"[Sen. Chuck] Grassley (R-IA) asked the stupidest question I thought," said Behar. She explained that he asked whether she believed the First Amendment applied to conservatives as well as liberals. "What a dumb question. She had a look on her face like, man, are you stupid."

See the full discussion below:



