Here's why Lindsey Graham looks ridiculous opposing the impeachment of Donald Trump
White House photo by Julianna Luz.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is receiving harsh criticism after opposing the impeachment of Donald Trump following the fatal insurrection his supporters waged at the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"If Speaker Pelosi pushes impeachment in the last days of the Trump presidency it will do more harm than good," Graham argued.

Tim Miller of the Bulwark explained why Graham's position is absurd.

"Lindsey Graham voted to impeach and remove Bill Clinton over the blow job, okay, and today he said he's not in favor of impeaching Donald Trump over his attempted coup," Miller noted.