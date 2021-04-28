Lindsey Graham proves his fealty to Trump with ostentatious praise on Fox News

Fox News screengrabs.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised former President Donald Trump during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News.
Graham appeared on the network to hype a campaign fundraising raffle he is hosting for a chance to golf with Trump.
"Why do I think Donald Trump crushes you on the golf course?" Fox News personality Sean Hannity asked. "I'm just guessing."
"Cause he does," Graham replied. "Cause he's better than I am."
"He's going to kick me around," Graham predicted.
Extremely powerful Dear Leader energy here. Hannity: "Why do I think Donald Trump crushes you on the golf course?"… https://t.co/IWitLtf2dE— Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona)1619574301.0