Lindsey Graham proves his fealty to Trump with ostentatious praise on Fox News
Fox News screengrabs.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised former President Donald Trump during a Tuesday appearance on Fox News.

Graham appeared on the network to hype a campaign fundraising raffle he is hosting for a chance to golf with Trump.

"Why do I think Donald Trump crushes you on the golf course?" Fox News personality Sean Hannity asked. "I'm just guessing."

"Cause he does," Graham replied. "Cause he's better than I am."

"He's going to kick me around," Graham predicted.