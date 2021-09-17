Lindsey Graham failed spectacularly at repairing Trump’s relationship with Mike Pence: Woodward book

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) failed in his efforts to get Donald Trump to apologize to Mike Pence.

"Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify," Trump tweeted on January 6th.

According to the new book, Peril, by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa of The Washington Post, Graham worried he had to repair the relationship or it would hurt the GOP's chances in the 2022 midterm elections, Business Insider reported Thursday.

"The main thing you've got to do is repair the damage with Mike Pence," Graham reportedly said. "I think there's universal belief that Mike Pence was incredibly loyal to you and you treated him poorly."

But Trump reportedly responded, "No way."

"You got caught up in losing the election you thought you won. I get that. But you asked more of Mike Pence than he could deliver, and you said things about him that were unfair. And I think the best thing for you, Mr. President, is to fix that if you can," Graham reportedly went on, to silence from Trump.

