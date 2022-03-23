Lindsey Graham gets scolded for repeatedly interrupting Judge Jackson as he browbeats her over sex offender cases

During his questioning of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Wednesday, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham once again honed in on what he says is her lenient sentences for child pornography offenders.

Throughout the exchange, the South Carolina senator repeatedly interjected as Jackson was attempting to flesh out her answers, arguing that her determination that "substantial supervision" of offenders' computer habits was much less a deterrent than putting offenders in jail.

WATCH: A GOP senator claimed Judge Jackson wanted to free all prisoners – she told him ‘read two more sentences down’

Graham's interruptions were so frequent that Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin had to chime in to tell him to stop.

"Senator, will you let her respond?" Durbin told Graham, who agreed.

Watch the full exchange below:

