Lindsey Graham gets scolded on Fox News for timing of new abortion ban legislation

Fox News host Jesse Watters is displeased with the timing of United States Senator Lindsey Graham's (R-South Carolina) Tuesday unveiling of a federal abortion ban.

Graham's bill – the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act – outlaws abortions after fifteen weeks with limited exceptions. Graham has claimed that it aims to make the US "less like Iran," where abortions are punishable by death in certain circumstances.

"Listen, I'm not gonna sit on the sidelines and let America become that kinda nation," Graham told Watters Wednesday evening.

Watters replied by candidly informing Graham how he felt:

No one's saying you need to sit on the sidelines but yesterday wasn't the day to do that. Yesterday was the day they [Democrats] lost all momentum when this inflation thing punched them right in the face and you gave them an out. A lot of people don't like that. You coulda done it on any other day, just like you coulda delayed the whole press conference like [President] Joe [Biden] shoulda delayed that stupid party.

Graham dug in:

Uh so I take issue with, I don't think there's a bad day to stand up for the unborn. What am I trying to say? That America needs to have a policy that makes us a civilized nation. It would bother me that if a baby is aborted at 38 weeks in California, New York, what am I proposing for our country? That at 15 weeks when the baby can feel pain you provide anesthesia to save its life. If you operate on it it should be protected from being dismembered by an abortionist. That puts us in line with France, Germany, Great Britain. They all have abortion bans below 15 weeks.

France, Germany, and Great Britain also provide universal health care, comprehensive sex education, and public assistance for patients who need to terminate a pregnancy – which is their free choice.

Watters:

I understand that and the people are with you on that. You're right. You're right.

Graham:

I'm not gonna ever apologize for standing up for the unborn and you know what we need to go on the offensive here.

Watters:

It's not what's in your heart. Americans agree with that. They're against abortion after the first trimester. But you gotta talk tactics, senator. This is terrible timing, terrible tactics. We coulda shoved this down their throats on the day the Americans got hammered with this inflation number and the market crashing. And now all the media and the Democrats are talking about? Federal abortion ban. Federal abortion ban. You know that's not smart politics, right?

