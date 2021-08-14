Lindsey Graham censured by South Carolina Republicans after voting for Biden bill: report
Lindsey Graham (Fox News)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was censured by Republicans after voting to advance the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure framework.

"The Aiken County Republican Party has overwhelmingly voted to censure U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, citing his support of the behemoth infrastructure bill that recently passed the Senate," the Aiken Standard reported Saturday.

"The local party this week accused the powerful South Carolina Republican of playing both sides of the political aisle to his advantage, consciously violating Republican principles, backing bills 'that target our freedoms,' and, ultimately, wandering too far to the left," the newspaper explained.

The censure came after Graham joined Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and seventeen other Republicans to advance the legislation.

"Today, we proved that democracy can still work," President Joe Biden said after the vote. "We can still come together to do big things, important things, for the American people."

Graham also praised the legislation.

"The bipartisan infrastructure bill is good for South Carolina. It provides much-needed help for our roads, bridges, ports, and expands broadband internet access. I have always been supportive of infrastructure investment and wish we had passed this years ago," Graham said. "This bill provides American infrastructure with a much-needed facelift."

The Republican senator noted his state "will receive $4.6 billion in highway funding, $274 million in bridge replacement and rehabilitation funding, and $70 million to assist in the deployment of electric vehicles and charging stations over the next five years."

But the legislation was opposed by former President Donald Trump, who hard urged Republicans to vote against the vote.

"Joe Biden's infrastructure bill is a disgrace," Trump said in a statement emailed to reporters. "Joe Biden's infrastructure bill will be used against the Republican Party in the upcoming elections in 2022 and 2024. It will be very hard for me to endorse anyone foolish enough to vote in favor of this deal."

Trump also lashed out after the vote.

"Nobody will ever understand why Mitch McConnell allowed this non-infrastructure bill to be passed. He has given up all of his leverage for the big whopper of a bill that will follow. I have quietly said for years that Mitch McConnell is the most overrated man in politics—now I don't have to be quiet anymore," Trump said in a statement. "He is working so hard to give Biden a victory, now they'll go for the big one, including the biggest tax increases in the history of our Country."


