Lindsey Graham suggests McConnell will be kicked out of leadership unless he starts 'working' with Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) suggested on Wednesday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) could lose his position in leadership unless he starts "working" with former President Donald Trump.

During an interview on Newsmax, Graham was asked if he would make a move to take over McConnell's position as the Senate Leader.

"No," Graham said. "I like my job. I can play more golf in this job than I could in the other job."

"The bottom line is just common sense," he continued. "The most consequential Republican in the nation is Donald Trump. Republicans like what he did as president. They would like to see him run again. Count me in that camp. And if you can't work with the leader of the party on a common America-first agenda, you won't be successful in the House or the Senate as a leader."

Graham recalled that McConnell had worked with Trump to do "great things" during his presidency.

"Can that be recreated? I hope so," the senator added. "But I'm telling you right now, if you're going to run to be leader of the Republican Senate in 2022, you've got to have a working relationship with the most powerful Republican in the country and that is Donald Trump."

Lindsey Graham suggests Mitch McConnell will be kicked out of leadership unless he starts "working" with Trump. pic.twitter.com/IqDN5Exe9y

— David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) January 26, 2022