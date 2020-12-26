Lindsey Graham calls $2,000 stimulus checks 'reasonable'

President Donald Trump flattened the COVID-19 stimulus bill and omnibus spending bill this week with a threat for a veto, saying that he wants checks to Americans to be much larger than what Senate Republicans were comfortable with.

After spending the day golfing with Trump, Graham tweeted that he thinks Trump's demand to increase checks from $600 to $2,000 is "reasonable."

Graham also agreed with Trump's veto of the defense funding bill that eliminated the pay raise for military service members. Trump demanded that the bill have a provision in it that allowed tech companies to be liable for things their users do, known as Section 230.