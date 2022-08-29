Lindsey Graham 'should be expelled from the Senate' after avoiding grand jury subpoena
Lindsey Graham / Gage Skidmore.

Staunch Donald Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) ominously warned Sunday of “riots in the streets” if the former president is hit with charges for taking classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago home when he moved out of the White House.

“If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, after the [Hillary] Clinton debacle … there’ll be riots in the streets,” Graham said on Fox News’ “Sunday Night in America,” hosted by former South Carolina congressman Trey Gowdy (R).

Watch below:

Graham is currently battling a subpoena to appear before the grand jury in that probe. The probe, launched by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, has been expanded to look into the alleged involvement of a Trump ally in the suspected breach of voting equipment in the state.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office slammed GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham’s “extreme position” to have his subpoena quashed, saying he should be required to testify before the special purpose grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, according to a new court filing.

“Senator Graham’s repetition of his previous arguments does not entitle him to partial quashal, and the District Attorney respectfully requests that his motion be denied,” Donald Wakeford, Fulton’s chief senior assistant district attorney, wrote in a motion filed on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May had denied Graham’s motion to quash the subpoena, but the South Carolina senator appealed and got a brief reprieve last week when a three-judge panel with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily paused the subpoena, pending further review.

A reply from Graham is due by Wednesday, and then May will once again consider whether to modify and partially quash Graham’s subpoena.