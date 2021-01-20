Lindsey Graham to snub Trump's farewell party for Biden inauguration instead
Lindsey Graham speaks to reporters (Twitter/screen grab)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told TMZ that he won't be attending President Donald Trump's farewell at Joint Base Andrews.

Trump initially wanted a 21-gun salute and a military ceremony, but he will be holding a gathering of supporters outside in the Washington winter instead.

His friend and golfing buddy won't be there. Neither will his vice president. It's unclear if other officials will forego the inauguration ceremony to give Trump a send-off, but most officials have indicated that they're attending the Biden event.

Walking through the Washington airport proved difficult for Graham after he voted to authorize the 2020 Electoral College results. He was chased by Trump supporters shouting at him that he was a "traitor."

See the video with Graham below via TMZ: