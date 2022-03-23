Ted Cruz put on notice as fellow GOP senator calls out ‘jackassery’ during Judge Jackson hearing
Ted Cruz. (Fox News/screen grab)

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) warned of "jackassery" from people "mugging" for the cameras during the third day of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearings.

The comments came after after Republican senators like Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Ted Cruz (R-TZ) appeared to be doing just that.

Sasse's comments were ostensibly about cameras in the Supreme Court, but as his speech was broadcast by C-SPAN after days of GOP antics, the context seemed hard to miss.

"Was that 'jackassery' line from Sasse a swipe at Cruz?" wondered Vox legal correspondent Ian Millhiser.

Millhiser wasn't the only one to put his comments in context.





