CNN guest drops the mic on Lindsey Graham -- and says he's a better Trump 'golf caddy' than a senator
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Fox News (screengrab)

Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Reiner on Thursday delivered a blistering assessment of Sen. Lindsey Graham's recent encouragement of former President Donald Trump to take a more active role in promoting the COVID-19 vaccine.

After CNN host Erin Burnett quoted Graham as saying he called Trump and told him to do more to promote the vaccine that was developed during his administration, Reiner was incredulous that Graham was only just now giving the former president this advice.

"Where has he been for the last 18 months?" asked Reiner. "Or for the last eight months since the vaccine has been released?"

Reiner then went after Graham for doing more to butter up Trump than to promote public health.

"You know, Senator Graham has been a very effective adviser and enabler and golf caddy for the former president," he said. "But he has not wanted to run foul of him, which is why you haven't heard him vigorously urging Americans or South Carolinians to become vaccinated."

