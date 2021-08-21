Lindsey Graham lambasted for ‘bad faith’ threat of possible Biden impeachment

During an appearance on Fox News this week, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina railed against President Joe Biden over the crisis in Afghanistan — where the Taliban, following the withdrawal of U.S. troops, has seized control for the first time since 2001. Graham floated the idea of possibly impeaching Biden over Afghanistan, and on Twitter, he is being inundated with negative comments for his "bad faith" argument.
Graham went from being a vehement Donald Trump critic during the 2016 presidential election to being a leading Trump sycophant during Trump's four years in the White House. The South Carolina Republican defended Trump vigorously most of the time, although he occasionally criticized him on foreign policy — for example, Graham was critical of Trump's defense of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman following the October 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. And in April, after Trump left office, Graham stressed that he disagreed with both Trump and Biden when it came to withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
Graham defended Trump passionately during both of his impeachment trials. But this week, he told Fox News, "If we leave one American behind, if we don't get all those Afghans who stepped up to the plate to help us out, then Joe Biden, in my view, has committed a high crime and misdemeanor under the Constitution and should be impeached."
Colleen Martin, who has served as administrative director for the Dallas County Democratic Party
