Lindsey Graham demands McConnell bend his knee to Donald Trump
The former GOP chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee urged Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to back Donald Trump, even as the former president demands Republicans push his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud that have resulted in voter suppression legislation.

"Republican Senator Lindsey Graham urged Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to rekindle a 'working relationship' with former president Donald Trump after the pair fell out over Trump’s conduct in the wake of his defeat in the 2020 election," the Guardian reported Thursday. "Graham suggested that collaboration with Trump will be a prerequisite for the GOP in the future, and that McConnell will cease to be a viable candidate or party leader if he refuses to engage with Trump."

Graham went on Fox News after Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) correctly noted that Trump decisively lost his 2020 re-election bid to Joe Biden.

“If you want to be a Republican leader in the House or the Senate, you have to have a working relationship with Donald Trump,” Graham. “I like Senator McConnell…but here’s the question: Can Senator McConnell effectively work with the leader of the Republican Party, Donald Trump? I’m not going to vote for anybody that can’t…because if you don’t do that you will fail.”

Graham went on to predict Trump would get re-elected in 2024.Graham’s comment duly prompted criticism, one columnist calling it 'a spineless cop-out.' It is after all a year since Graham apparently broke with Trump – a man he once said would “destroy” the Republican party," the Guardian reported. "After the Capitol attack, like many senior Republicans Graham seemed ready to abandon his idol. 'I’m out,' he said."

