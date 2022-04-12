Joe Biden's sister goes off on 'unrecognizable' Lindsey Graham who has changed into Trump's 'sycophant'

President Joe Biden's sister has released a new book that talks about her life growing up as the youngest of the four Biden children.

Speaking to "The View" about Growing Up Biden, on Tuesday, she was challenged on her brother's Pollyanna-ish way of viewing Republicans in Washington. Co-host Sunny Hostin noted that Joe Biden sat next to the first Black president for eight years and watched what the GOP did to him. She asked how Biden could still view them with such optimism.

Somehow, Biden Owens explained, her brother sees the better angels in people and appeals to that piece in their character.

When it comes to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), however, she has a different take. Graham was once a very close, 36-year friend to the Biden family, but over the past years, as he's kissed up to Donald Trump, and he's left friends wondering why.

"What happened to Lindsey Graham?" she wrote that she's often asked, according to excerpts of the book. "The man is unrecognizable to me today," Biden Owens said.

Just seven years ago, Graham told a Huffington Post reporter on video, "The bottom line is if you don't admire Joe Biden as a person—you have a problem. You need to do some self-evaluation. . . . He is as good a man as God ever created."

She noted that Graham also called Trump a "race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot." Trump vilified Graham too, but then the senator "became sycophant in chief to Trump." He went from being the Biden family's dearest friend to "character-assassinating comments about Joe and our family," she said.

She went on to write that it was "troubling" to witness people who were so close to her brother "do nothing or at worst, participate," in the horrific things that Trump did. She said that there were "fresh degradations almost every day," yet Biden's former colleagues were, and still are, willing to idolize him.



Biden Owens wondered if perhaps after their friend Sen. John McCain died, "perhaps a part of Senator Graham's soul died" too.

Graham, who was once prized for bipartisanship, would travel to Delaware to participate in legislation workshops where Biden would bring both sides together around ideas they could agree should be addressed.

Valerie Biden Owens' book is out April 12.

