'Cut his wife's head off, cut his kid's head off': Congressman posts audio of death threat

Democratic U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California posted audio of a violent death threat against him and his family, with the speaker calling for "all Democrats" to be killed and ending with a call for "Trump 2024."

Swalwell, married with three children, is a popular target for the right. The California Democrat is a former candidate for president, a visible member of the Democratic Party, and is co-chair of the House Democratic Steering Committee.

In the audio, a male voice can be heard hoping for decapitations of the Congressman, his wife, and their children. The language is graphic.

Your browser does not support the video tag. roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms

"I want to say, not me, but I hope someone cuts [his] throat from ear to ear," the voice quips. "Cut his wife's head off, cut his kids' head off."

"You still banging the Chinese spy Fang Fang?" the voice adds. "We’re coming to your house this weekend. Gon’ get you and them little mutant bastards, them little mutant offspring of yours. We’re gon’ get ya.”

The voice also references President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, using horrifically racist slurs, along with Back Lives Matter, immigrants, and Democrats in general.

It also attacks the state of California and Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, and then Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

It ends with a repeated call of "Trump 2024!"

The audio is nearly two minutes long but appears to have been edited, with at least the beginning cut off.

"Listen to this death threat against my children," Swalwell wrote, posting the audio on Twitter. "Since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump, McCarthy, and MAGA Republicans are stoking violent rhetoric against lawmakers and law enforcement. Someone is going to get killed."

In 2019, Swalwell also posted a death threat he received. Fox News' Tomi Lahren mocked him on social media.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) questioned the veracity of the audio, saying there was “no way that happened.”

“Because we all know good Trump supporting fathers would say, “that’s the Democrat who had sex with a Chinese spy,” she tweeted.

Listen to the audio below or at this link.