Little-known call Trump made to pressure Georgia official gets focus in Jan. 6 indictment
A phone call Donald Trump made in 2020 to a high-ranking Georgia official has received little attention – until now.

The four-count indictment against the former president handed down by the Justice Department Tuesday includes details of a conversation he had with state Attorney General Chris Carr on Dec. 8, 2020, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

In it, he tried to “pressure him to support an election lawsuit” filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that sought to delegitimize the election's results in Georgia and other states, the indictment states.

While the call received press coverage at the time, it was soon overshadowed by Trump's call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which he asked the official to "find" the over 11,000 votes needed to win Georgia.

"Trump contacted Carr, a Republican who had endorsed his reelection bid, shortly after the Georgian issued a statement that panned the Texas lawsuit as 'constitutionally, legally and factually wrong," AJC's report stated.

"The two men spoke at the urging of then-U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who was locked in a close runoff battle against Democrat Jon Ossoff and eager to stay in Trump’s good graces. Perdue had received calls from Trump about Carr’s stance on the lawsuit, and he described the president as 'furious,' according to several people at the time."

Read the full report over at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

