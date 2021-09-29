Liz Cheney positioned for 2024 presidential run as 'Never Trump' Republican: father's former adviser
ABC/screen grab

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) could be the best hope for anti-Trump Republicans in the 2024 presidential race.

Eric Edelman, a former adviser to Cheney's father, told CNN that the Wyoming Republican was best positioned to take on former President Donald Trump in 2024.

"If there was going to be a Never Trump candidate, I can't think of anyone better," Edelman explained.

Cheney is currently in a primary battle against Harriet Hageman to keep her seat. Hageman was endorsed by Trump after Cheney voted to impeach the former president for inciting an attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The congresswoman has enjoyed her two biggest quarters of fundraising in the months since Trump made her a target in the Republican primary election.

Cheney has said she would do "whatever it takes" to prevent Trump from taking over the White House again. She is scheduled to attend a fundraising event in New Hampshire on Nov. 9. New Hampshire will also hold the first presidential primary election in 2024.

