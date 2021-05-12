Liz Cheney booed by fellow Republicans for criticizing Trump ahead of leadership vote: report

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) was ousted from her position in House Republican leadership on Wednesday and she was reportedly booed ahead of the vote when she continued to criticize former President Donald Trump.

Before her fellow Republicans voted to remove her from the party's leadership, she spoke about how dangerous it was to have Trump continue to spout lies about the 2020 presidential election being stolen.

"We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy," she said, per source familiar," Cheney said. "If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I'm not your person, you have plenty of others to choose from. That will be their legacy"

According to Politico reporter Melanie Zanona, Cheney was showered with boos from fellow Republicans during her speech.

Cheney, however, was undeterred and said she'd continue to make the case against the former president as unfit for office should he decide to run again in 2024.

"But I promise you this, after today, I will be leading the fight to restore our party and our nation to conservative principles, to defeating socialism, to defending our republic, to making the GOP worthy again of being the party of Lincoln," she said.