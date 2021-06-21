Man leading the charge against Liz Cheney flirts with QAnon and boasts of having 'titanium balls'
Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming (AFP)

A Trump-loving Republican who helping organize the primary challenge against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) regularly flirts with QAnon and boasts of having "titanium balls" to his Facebook followers.

The Daily Beast reports that Trump supporter K.W. Miller has been leading the charge to oust Cheney by organizing a conference with prospective candidates for her seat earlier this month.

The race itself has turned into a contest among hopefuls over who is more worshipful of former President Donald Trump, and many candidates are even boasting that they attended the January 6th demonstration in Washington D.C. that led to the deadly MAGA riots at the United States Capitol building.

The Daily Beast notes that Miller's prominent role in the quest to give Cheney the boot is strange because he's actually from Florida, where he ran an unsuccessful campaign against Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) in Florida's 18th district last year.

"During his bizarre bid for office, Miller went viral by tweeting that Black Lives Matter was an excuse for white women to 'fornicate' with Black men and alleged that Beyonce was a satanist," the report notes. "His campaign was also laced with QAnon nods... Miller's campaign insisted he didn't subscribe to the conspiracy theory, but instead just wanted to appeal to its adherents."

Miller is also known for making all-caps Facebook rants in which he regularly references his own "TITANIUM BALLS."

