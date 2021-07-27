Liz Cheney says 1/6 committee could subpoena Kevin McCarthy -- and even Trump -- to testify: 'This is not a game'

Speaking on ABC's Good Morning America, GOP Rep. Liz Cheney (WY) on Tuesday fired back at Republicans critical of her role in the commission to investigate Jan. 6, saying, "This is absolutely not a game. This is deadly serious."

"There are some in my party, including Leader McCarthy, who continue to act as though this is about partisan politics, I think it's really sad. I think it's a disgrace," she told ABC's George Stephanopoulos.

"The American people deserve to know what happened every minute of that day," Cheney said, adding that some Republicans are trying to "whitewash" the assault.

Cheney went on to say that the committee could subpoena McCarthy to question him about what he told then-President Donald Trump as the riot unfolded, and possibly Trump himself.

Watch the full interview below, via ABC News: