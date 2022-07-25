Liz Cheney knows she is doomed in Wyoming: analyst
In an interview with CNN's State of the Union this weekend, Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney was asked by host Jake Tapper if her role at the head of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was worth it if she loses her House seat in next month's primary.

Cheney replied that it was "the single most important thing I have ever done professionally."

According to CNN's Chris Cillizza, Cheney is very unlikely to beat Harriet Hageman in next month's GOP primary, since Hageman has the support of former President Donald Trump along with a number of top Republicans including, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

"While Cheney has tried to recruit Democrats to cross party lines and support her -- and some undoubtedly will -- it's hard to see that making a real difference in the outcome of the race in such an overwhelmingly Republican state," Cillizza writes. "Simply put: Cheney looks likely to lose -- and she knows it."

Cheney, the daughter of a former vice president and one-time cornerstone of the House leadership, is now the face of Republican resistance to Trump.

Since calling his role in the insurrection the "greatest betrayal" by a US president in history, her fall from grace inside the party has been spectacular.

She has been censured by Republicans in Washington and Wyoming, faced protests in Cheyenne, Rock Springs, Casper, Big Horn and at other events across her home state.

But Cheney has not backed down, and has been in the national spotlight as vice-chair of the House committee investigating the US Capitol riot.

She has been a regular target of Trump's broadsides. As recently as May, he called her "America last," "the face of the Washington swamp" and a globalist who loves "endless, nonsensical, bloody wars."

Cillizza also points out that Cheney didn't exactly rule out a 2024 presidential during her interview either. When asked by Tapper if she's thinking about running in the next presidential election, she replied, "I haven't really -- at this point, I have not made a decision about 2024. ... But I do think, as we look towards the next presidential election, as I said, I believe that our nation stands on the edge of an abyss. And I do believe that we all have to really think very seriously about the dangers we face and the threats we face. And we have to elect serious candidates."

But Cillizza contends that if Cheney runs as a Republican in 2024, she has a tough road ahead.


With additional reporting by AFP

