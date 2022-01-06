WATCH: Liz Cheney hammers Republicans in her own party for denying 'the truth of what happened' on Jan. 6
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) appears on CNN.

Speaking to "The Today Show" on the Jan. 6 anniversary, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that she thinks the United States was "very close" to being overthrown by Donald Trump and his cadre of associates.

"Our institutions held, but they only held because of the people who were willing to stand up against the pressure from former President Trump, people at his own Department of Justice who stood up to him. Elected officials at the state level who stood up to him and the law enforcement officers here at the Capitol," said Cheney.

She went on to blame her Republican colleagues for continuing to make things worse over the course of the last year.

"The threat continues," Cheney told NBC host Savannah Guthrie. "Former President Trump continues to make the same claims that he knows caused violence on Jan. 6. And it's very important, if you look at what's happening today in my party, the Republican party, rather than reject what happened on the 6th, reject the lies about the election and make clear that a president who engaged in those activities can never be president again, unfortunately too many in my own party are embracing that former president, are looking the other way, are minimizing the danger. That's how democracies die, and we simply cannot let that happen."

She went on to threaten the officials with "history," but many are fearful for their existing careers. Trump has already said that he intends to work against all Republicans who voted to support the second impeachment.

"All of my colleagues, anyone who attempts to minimize what happened, anyone who denies the truth of what happened, they ought to be ashamed of themselves," Cheney said. "History is watching, and history will judge them. But the American people have the ability to ensure we protect our Constitution and we protect our institutions with their votes, with their voices and we certainly are not going to be part on our committee of allowing those institutions to be unraveled."

See the videos below:


Liz Cheney: We Won’t Let Trump Hide Behind ‘Phony Claims’ During Jan. 6 Investigation www.youtube.com

