GOP senators can't agree on whether Liz Cheney's ouster is 'cancel culture'

Republicans have deployed charges of "cancel culture" every time a conservative is held accountable for the content of their character, but can't agree on whether Wednesday's expected ouster counts.

"I feel it's okay to go ahead and express what you feel is right to express and, you know, cancel culture is cancel culture no matter how you look at it, and unfortunately I think there are those that are trying to silence others in the party," Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) told reporter Frank Thorp.

But Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) disagrees.

"I don't think it's being canceled in terms of she's being silenced," Hawley told Elizabeth Landers.