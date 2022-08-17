Liz Cheney defeated by Harriet Hageman in Wyoming GOP primary: report

Former Republican rising star Liz Cheney has lost the GOP re-nomination for Wyoming's lone seat in Congress.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney who held seat for a decade and rose to the position as the number two House Republican, was stripped of her position as the number three Republican after voting to impeach Donald Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection. She went on to be the vice-chair of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump referred to her as "Crazy Liz Cheney," "Loser Liz Cheney" and called her a RINO or "Republican In Name Only."

The former president used Cheney to repeat his lies about election fraud.

"With an approval rating at 19% in Wyoming, people are wise to Liz Cheney," Trump emailed supporters in November. "She is a threat to free and fair elections, which are the cornerstone of our country, because she caved so easily on the Crime of the Century."

"If we had a free and fair media, instead of a corrupt media, those election results would never have been allowed to happen. The proof of irregularities and fraud is massive!" Trump falsely claimed.



On Tuesday, Cheney lost to election denier Harriet Hageman, according to projections by NBC News and CBS News.

After voting in Teton County on Tuesday afternoon, Cheney said that the election would just be the "beginning of the battle."

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), who replaced Cheney in GOP leadership, put out a statement praising Hageman.

""Harriet is a true America first patriot who will restore the people of Wyoming's voice, which Liz Cheney had long forgotten," Stefanik said.

Trump praised the outcome on his Truth Social platform.

"This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political hacks and thugs," Trump posted.

"Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others," he continued. "Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now."

Watch Cheney's election night speech: