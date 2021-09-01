Liz Cheney hammers Madison Cawthorn's 'bloodshed' speech -- and says Kevin McCarthy should condemn it

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Wednesday said that House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) should condemn Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-SC) for raising the prospect of "bloodshed" over claims of voter fraud.

In an interview with CBS News, Cheney said that Cawthorn's speech was filled with "language that seems intended to incite violence."

She also called on her party's leadership to do more to make clear to its members that this kind of rhetoric is not acceptable.

"I think every member ought to condemn that, and I'd like to see Leader McCarthy very clearly condemn it and explain how dangerous that is," she said.

A spokesperson for Cawthorn claims that the congressman wasn't calling for bloodshed but simply saying it's something that could happen in the future if conservatives' baseless claims about election fraud are not addressed.

"[Cawthorn] fears others would erroneously choose that route and strongly states that election integrity issues should be resolved peacefully and never through violence," the spokesperson told CBS News.

Cheney has regularly defied her party by being willing to take party in the House Committee on the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.