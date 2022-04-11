Liz Cheney rakes in whopping $3 million in first quarter despite – or because of – Trump attacks
Liz Cheney on Facebook.

Despite attacks from the leader of the Republican Party, Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has been raking in campaign contributions. She's broken her one record with a whopping $3 million in the first quarter of the year, and over the past twelve months has taken in an amazing $10 million.

That's quite a haul for a representative for Wyoming, the state's only representative who has just 578,000 constituents (the current average is now 761,169 constituents per district) and who has been the target of attacks. Just 270,892 people in Wyoming voted in the 2020 congressional election.

Insider calls it "a record $3 million for her reelection as Trump's impeachment vengeance energizes her donors."

Cheney is one of just ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump the second time, in January 2021. Three are not running for re-election, and almost all of the remaining ones – including Cheney – will face a Trump-endorsed challenger as he takes aim at anyone in the GOP who opposes him.

Earlier this year Trump and his allies went as far as trying to change Wyoming voting laws to ban Democrats from changing party registration to vote for Cheney.

Last year Cheney admitted she was wrong for opposing same-sex marriage. Her sister Mary is married to a woman.

“I was wrong. I was wrong. It’s a very personal issue – and very personal for my family. And my sister and I have had that conversation," the congresswoman declared. "Freedom means freedom for everybody.”

Rep. Cheney is one of two Republicans on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack.

One Sunday Cheney said, "it's absolutely clear that what President Trump was doing, that what a number of people around him were doing, that they knew it was unlawful. They did it anyway."

