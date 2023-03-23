'We’ll see what happens': Liz Cheney plays coy when asked if she’d leave the GOP

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) spoke to a packed crowd at Boston College on Thursday, where she dropped the hammer on Donald Trump.

The BC Heights, the student paper on campus, quoted Cheney talking about Trump's conduct on Jan. 6, 2021, “I believed he needed to be removed from office immediately."

She went on to call Trump the "most dangerous domestic threat" and added Americans must "take great care in whom we entrust with power.”

“In order to choose candidates of excellence, we have to have candidates of excellence," Cheney said. “Do not vote for election deniers."

But according to Cheney, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) isn't much better than Trump.

"It would be hard for me to imagine supporting” anyone who called the Ukraine war a "territorial dispute." It's a reference to DeSantis claiming that if he were in charge, there would be no more funding going to Ukraine to help them with the war. It resulted in swift backlash from members of his own party who said he didn't know what he was talking about. One Republican even went so far as to suggest that if DeSantis had a classified briefing, he would change his opinion.

But it was Cheney's comments about being in the GOP after Trump took over her party that turned heads. When she was asked about the value of staying in the Republican Party, and if she planned to leave the party, she replied, “We’ll see what happens.”

It's the first indication that Cheney has made about leaving the GOP since being removed from her congressional seat in the 2022 Republican Primaries. The Cheneys have been a staple in public service for generations. Liz Cheney was a member of Congress, her father was the 46th vice president of the United States, and for 37 years, Richard H. Cheney worked for the Soil Conservation Service, which was put in place to help stop the kind of erosion that ushered in the Dust Bowl.

Read the full thread here from The Heights.