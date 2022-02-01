Liz Cheney smacks down GOP leaders for being Trump's 'willing hostages' in wake of his weekend rant

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is ramping up her criticisms of the Republican Party by attacking the GOP leadership for being beholden to former President Donald Trump.

The Washington Post reported Monday that after Trump's Texas rally, she's blaming Republican leaders for refusing to stand up to his calls for mass protests if he's indicted.

"The leaders of the Republican Party have made themselves willing hostages to a man who admits he tried to 'overturn' a presidential election and suggests he would pardon Jan. 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy," Cheney said. "I’m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. No matter what."

Meanwhile, David Bossie, a former Trump campaign adviser submitted a resolution to the RNC attacking Cheney demanding that she be ousted from the party. She has already been censured by the Wyoming state Republican Party.

"I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office," Cheney said in defiance after she was voted out of the GOP leadership.

