Liz Cheney sends a message to foes in GOP: You're dangerously close to 'anti-democratic Trump cult'
Liz Cheney speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

Republican House Whip Liz Cheney (R-WY) is about to be ousted, according to reports over the past several days. Even Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was caught on a hot mic saying he's "done" with her. So, as the GOP looks to kick her out of leadership, Cheney is doubling down against Trumpism.

Writing in the Washington Post, Cheney explained, "we Republicans need to stand for genuinely conservative principles, and steer away from the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality. In our hearts, we are devoted to the American miracle. We believe in the rule of law, in limited government, in a strong national defense, and in prosperity and opportunity brought by low taxes and fiscally conservative policies."

She went on to say that she believes there's a lot at stake, claiming that the country is at war with "wokeness" and Democratic policies. She explained that the GOP will never beat the Democratic Party if they continue to undermine themselves.

The question remains, however, is Cheney too late?

Read the full editorial at the Washington Post.