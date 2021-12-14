Liz Cheney subtly implicated Trump in a potential felony: CNN's Jake Tapper
CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday noticed that Rep. Liz Cheney on Monday night used very specific language that potentially implicated former President Donald Trump in a felony.

While discussing the newly revealed batch of January 6th text messages, Cheney asked rhetorically whether they showed Trump "through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede congress' official proceedings to count electoral votes?"

As Tapper pointed out, "that's the same language for a federal felony law," and is in fact the same felony that many Capitol rioters have been charged with in the months after the attack.

Former U.S. assistant attorney Kim Wehle shared Tapper's analysis and said that Cheney deliberately raised the specter of criminal prosecution for Trump.

"Absolutely, this is a message that they are potentially seeing criminal action down the road against some of these organizers within government," she said. "We've seen people on the ground be held accountable, but no one behind the scenes."

During her presentation on Monday, Cheney emphasized that several of the president's own allies sent messages begging him to call off the rioters, but the president nonetheless refused to act for more than three hours.

