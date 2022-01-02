Liz Cheney willing to lose because the 'single most important thing' is stopping Trump's next presidency

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) suggested that she is willing to lose her congressional seat because "the single most important thing" is to ensure that Donald Trump "is not anywhere close to the Oval Office again."

During an interview on Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan asked Cheney how she was going to win her re-election in a deeply red state after she has spoken out about Trump's role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"I absolutely anticipate that we will have a very energetic and hard-fought campaign this year," Cheney explained. "But at the end of the day, I am also incredibly privileged to be able to stand up and defend the Constitution of the United States, and I'm confident that the people of Wyoming will not choose loyalty to one man."

She added: "One man as dangerous as Donald Trump is, you know, imagine a man who, while the violent assault was underway, while he was watching television, watching it unfold, not telling his supporters to stop and go home instead was sending out a tweet saying that Mike Pence was a coward. This is a man who is simply too dangerous ever to play a role again in our democracy, and I look forward to the opportunity to continue to help the American people see the facts about what happened and to continue to make the case at home about the kind of representation that we need in Washington for the people of Wyoming."

Brennan also asked Cheney if she has plans on challenging Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

"I'm very focused right now on my re-election and on the work of the select committee, and I can tell you that that the single most important thing, though, is to ensure that the Donald Trump is not the Republican nominee and that he certainly is not anywhere close to the Oval Office ever again," Cheney said.

Cheney revealed in an interview with ABC News on Sunday that Ivanka Trump had repeatedly begged her father to stop the violence on Jan. 6.

Watch the video below from CBS.