Liz Cheney: Trump 'personally and directly involved in every aspect' of Jan. 6 plot
Liz Cheney (Photo via Andrew Harnik for AFP)

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Tuesday said that former President Donald Trump has an "obligation to comply" with a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Committee.

During an interview with PBS host Judy Woodruff, Cheney confirmed that the committee would produce a report about the Jan. 6 attack before the end of the year.

"The committee is in discussion with President Trump's attorneys and he has an obligation to comply," she explained. "We treat this and take this very seriously."

"This is not a situation where the committee is going to put itself at the mercy of Donald Trump in terms of his efforts to create a circus," the lawmaker added. "We haven't made determinations about the format itself but it will be done under oath; it will be done potentially over multiple days. We have significant questions based on the evidence that we've developed and what we know already about the extent to which he was personally and directly in every aspect of the effort."

Cheney also warned against electing Republican election officials.

"Once you give power to someone who won't respect an election, you have to ask if we're going to get any future elections," she said.

Watch the video below from PBS.

2020 Election Media SmartNews Video