Liz Cheney: Republicans should be 'required' to condemn Trump's 'death wish' on McConnell

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) blasted Republicans who are refusing to condemn former President Donald Trump's violent and racist rhetoric against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao.

In a post on his social media platform last week, Trump accused McConnell of having a "death wish" and made a racist remark about Chao.

Cheney addressed the remarks at an event over the weekend.

"When you see former President Trump just in the past 24 hours suggesting in a pretty veiled way, using words that could well cause violence against the Republican leader of the Senate, saying he has a death wish and then launching an absolutely despicable, racist against Secretary Chao, Leader McConnell's wife," Cheney said.

"And then you watch the fact that nobody in my party will say that's unacceptable," she added. "And everybody ought to be asked whether that's acceptable. And everybody ought to be able to say no, that it's not acceptable. They ought to be required to say that."

Over the weekend, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) refused six chances to condemn Trump's remarks in a four-minute interview.

