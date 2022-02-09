Wyoming insider predicts Liz Cheney will eventually drop out of her 2022 re-election bid

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) may abandon her 2022 re-election bid for Wyoming's lone seat in Congress, according to a report by The New York Timestitled, "Where’s Liz Cheney? The Wyoming Republican’s Exile From Wyoming Republicans."
"Ms. Cheney hasn’t appeared at a state Republican Party function in more than two years and hasn’t been to an in-person event for any of the party’s 23 county chapters since 2020. Her vote to impeach Mr. Trump last January and her decision to take part in the House investigation of the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 have forced her into a kind of exile from Wyoming’s Republican Party apparatus, in a state where Mr. Trump won 70 percent of the vote in 2020, the highest percentage in the country," the newspaper reported.
Liz Cheney is serving her third term representing Wyoming's lone seat in Congress — a seat her father, Dick Cheney, held for two decades.
"Ms. Cheney’s focus on events in Washington rather than Wyoming is all the more striking given that she faces a well-known primary opponent who has been endorsed by Mr. Trump and the state Republican Party. And it is raising questions in Wyoming about whether she is counting on Democrats to bail her out in the August primary — or even whether she really is battling to hold on to her office," the newspaper reported. "The heated Trump antagonism and Ms. Cheney’s light public schedule — she skipped the state fair and has appeared at just one in-person Wyoming event between Veterans Day and the press association gathering, according to a calendar provided by her office — has prompted an open discussion in the state about the possibility that she might abandon her seat and instead mount a run for the White House in 2024."
One Wyoming insider predicted she would quit her re-election campaign — and is even betting on it.
"Bill Sniffin, a longtime Wyoming newspaper executive who is now the publisher of the news website Cowboy State Daily, said he’s bet five cigars that Ms. Cheney will eventually drop out of the House contest," the newspaper reported.
It used to be the stuff of science fiction: bringing a long-dead species back from extinction by painstakingly piecing together its full DNA sequence, or genome.
It’s not quite as straightforward as Jurassic Park would have us believe, but in the age of DNA editing, the idea of cloning an extinct species is no longer purely the realm of fantasy.
Today, our team at the DNA Zoo has hopefully taken a step towards creating a blueprint to clone one of Australia’s most loved, and most missed, extinct species: the thylacine, or Tasmanian tiger.
We’ve done it not by studying the thylacine itself, but by completing a chromosome-length 3D genome map of one of its closest living relative: the numbat.
The striped, termite-eating numbat is Western Australia’s faunal emblem, and now lives only in small pockets of that state, although it once roamed throughout southern Australia. Crucially, numbats and thylacines shared a common ancestor that lived some time between 35 million and 41 million years ago – relatively recent in evolutionary terms.
Evolutionary tree showing the kinship between numbats and thylacines.
Decoding the full numbat genome therefore raises the tantalising prospect of being able to piece together the thylacine’s genetic sequence, which in turn would offer the tantalising prospect of reintroducing one of Australia’s most iconic lost species.
No doubt this will be more challenging than the famous bid to resurrect the woolly mammoth using DNA from the Asian elephant. But the release of the numbat genome makes the thylacine’s resurrection a more realistic prospect than ever before.
The numbat is the latest marsupial genome sequence from this family compiled by our team at the DNA Zoo, following on from the Tasmanian devil, quoll and dunnart. We acquired samples of more than 500 mammals from around the world, and aim to make all their genomes available for conservation and open-access research.
We are also working on a detailed genomic analysis of most Australian carnivorous marsupials, and will ultimately produce a full peer-reviewed publication in a journal. But today, by sharing the sequence publicly at this stage of our research, we can offer a valuable resource to other scientists and conservationists studying numbats and other marsupials. Given the conservation threats they face, time is ticking fast.
Genes from thylacines
The first draft of the Tasmanian tiger genome was pieced together in 2018, using the century-old museum samples. But this version is very fragmentary – several key gaps still need to be filled to piece this puzzle together into a comprehensive genome sequence. Unfortunately, the old museum samples didn’t provide enough high-quality DNA to resolve these issues.
So how do you reconstruct something without some seemingly essential ingredients? This is where the genome of the thylacine’s closest living cousin – the numbat – can help. Our new high-resolution numbat genome map can help us fill in the missing bits of the thylacine genome.
There will still be significant hurdles between having a complete thylacine genome and cloning a thylacine for real. But what takes this scenario from science fiction to potential reality is CRISPR gene-editing technology – a set of enzymes that allow scientists to target very particular snippets of DNA.
CRISPR has been referred to as a kind of “molecular scissors” that allow the precise selection and insertion of DNA from specimens, making “de-extincting” the thylacine or other species a realistic prospect by allowing geneticists to selectively “repair” the missing bits of its genome.
How CRISPR gene editing works.
With the help of this and other “synthetic biology” tools, geneticists could conceivably piece together a set of chromosomes that could then be inserted into an egg cell with its existing nucleus removed, allowing the new DNA to act as the egg’s genetic blueprint. This is the technique being pursued by a US research group aiming to clone the mammoth by using the DNA of its closest living relative, the Asian elephant, to fill in the missing bits of mammoth DNA.
Science fiction or science future?
Around the world, rapid advancements in embryology and genetics are opening up the possibility of resurrecting extinct species — or at least creating something that’s close enough to the original that it will develop and grow properly.
Through the growing field of synthetic biology and precise genome-editing technologies such as CRISPR, Harvard geneticist George Church has launched Colossal, a biotech company that has initially set on creating an elephant-mammoth hybrid, with the first calves expected in six years.
Helping numbats first
Of course, the numbat is one of Australia’s most loved native marsupials in its own right.
Like the Tasmanian Tiger, it too was on the verge of extinction during the late 20th century, but extensive conservation efforts as well as government and community intervention are helping its numbers gradually bounce back.
Still, with fewer than 1,000 numbats left in the wild and the species still officially listed as endangered, our genetic blueprint hopefully paves the way for better numbat conservation information for our scientists on the front line. Many of these scientists are fighting the very genetic diseases threatening to exterminate numbats.
There is a still a long road ahead before the thylacine could be cloned. But if it works, the end goal of any de-extinction effort surely is to reintroduce animals to the wild.
If that were to happen, the thylacine already has one advantage over many de-extinction candidates: appropriate habitat. With reserves covering about half of Tasmania today, there would be ample places for thylacines to live, still teaming with the prey animals they used to eat.
There is no question it could be put back into the Tasmanian bush. There is also good reason to do so: the thylacine was Tasmania’s key carnivore. Putting it back atop the food chain could help restabilise ecosystems that are under threat.
If and when that dream becomes reality, thylacines would owe a debt of gratitude to their little cousin, the humble numbat.
The bill has prompted disagreements within political parties, within religions and across a wide variety of other stakeholders.
But what do voters actually think?
A new survey, soon to be published in the Journal of Sociology, shows a majority of Australians do not think religious organizations that provide government-funded public services should be allowed to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people.
The religious discrimination bill
The religious discrimination bill does two key things. First, it protects religious and non-religious people from being discriminated against on the basis of their faith or lack of it. This aim is widely supported.
The religious discrimination bill was introduced to parliament in November 2021.
Mick Tsikas/AAP
Second, it allows religious people and religious organizations to discriminate against other people where the conduct is backed by genuinely-held religious beliefs.
As part of this, the proposed bill would permit discrimination in government-funded services such as religiously-affiliated education, aged care, health care and welfare services. This has been hotly debated.
These parts of the bill give religious people new rights to discriminate and reduce protections already available to LGBTQ+ people, people with disability, single mothers, and unmarried couples.
Our research
Colleagues and I recently conducted a study of Australians’ views about the role of religion in government and public life. We included questions in the Australian Survey of Social Attitudes that ran from February to June 2021 with 1,162 respondents.
First, we asked people a general question about whether they agree or disagree that, “the federal government should advocate Christian values”. About one third agreed (37%), one third disagreed (30%), and one third were unsure (32%).
Unsurprisingly, Christians were more likely to agree (57% of both Anglican and Catholic respondents), and those with no religion were less likely to agree (20%). Coalition voters were more likely to agree (62%) than those identifying with Labor (29%) and those with no party affiliation (31%).
Discrimination against LGBTQ+ people
We also asked how Australians regarded discrimination against LGBTQ+ people by or within faith-based service provision.
We asked whether people agreed or disagreed with the statement: “conservative Catholic, Anglican, Jewish, and Muslim schools should be allowed to refuse to employ a teacher because they are LGBT+”.
The vast majority (73%) of those surveyed disagreed, 19% agreed, and 8% were unsure. Only 17% of women agreed compared to 22% of men.
A relatively flat campaign in which opponents have failed to score points is playing into the hands of French President Emmanuel Macron as he bids for a second term, even if much can still change ahead of the April elections.
A cautious Macron, saying he is preoccupied with the Covid pandemic and averting war between Russia and Ukraine, has kept his powder dry by refraining from officially declaring himself a candidate ahead of the first round of voting on April 10.
This has so far done Macron no harm, with opinion polls showing him rock solid in the first round, coming out on top at around 25 percent, and then beating any rival in the run-off two weeks later.
Opposing forces remain sometimes hopelessly divided.
Far-right candidates Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour have spent more time trading barbs with each other than firing them at Macron, while the left's chances are stymied by no fewer than five major left-wing candidates ranging from communists to the greens.
The candidate who could potentially cause Macron the most trouble in the second round, the conservative Paris region chief Valerie Pecresse, has lost momentum since her nomination and started to slip in the polls.
Gaspard Estrada, a political scientist at Sciences Po University and a specialist in political campaigning, said Macron was seeking to "keep his opponents at a distance" with his late declaration.
"For the moment, we do not see in the polls a trend that endangers the president," he told AFP.
While Macron appears to be leaving it late with his formal declaration, the strategy is nothing unusual.
In 1965, Charles de Gaulle declared only a month before the polls, a tactic repeated successfully in 1988 by Francois Mitterrand.
"President Macron is very stable, he neither goes up nor down in his voting intentions. I therefore think that he has every interest in being the master of the timetable and in not having an agenda imposed on him by the other candidates," Estrada said.
The latest poll published Monday, by Ifop-Fiducial, showed Macron on 25 percent –- remarkably stable for a president who won 24 percent in the first round of 2017 –- and Pecresse slipping to 15.5 percent.
It also projected that Macron would easily win a run-off, whether it was against Pecresse or Le Pen.
"All these balances can still be upset but, at this stage, a vote for Emmanuel Macron is taking on the appearance of a default choice," said the Le Monde daily.
'Reshuffle the cards'
After rising to power five years ago as his country's youngest-ever president, Macron, who is still only 44, knows that winning a second term is crucial to his ambitions of reforming France and Europe -- as well as securing a place in French history.
Victory would see him become the first French leader to be re-elected since Jacques Chirac in 2002, after the presidencies of Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande ended as single-term disappointments.
Analysts warn he would be wise to steer clear of complacency as there remains an element of uncertainty, with polls showing many voters yet to make up their mind and the numbers of those not casting ballots also not clear.
Even as Macron plays the statesman with trips to Moscow and Kyiv, his camp has not been inactive, with a campaign website already set up and the president receiving the 500 endorsements from elected figures needed by any candidate.
"For the time being –- whether we are talking about if people vote and who they vote for –- we are on shifting sands and we need to have the final distilled offer made clear for people to decide," said Anne Jadot, a lecturer in political science at the University of Lorraine.
The requirement to have 500 endorsements from elected officials such as MPs or local councillors is proving a real headache for some of the more upstart candidates, especially Zemmour. Only Macron has surmounted this barrier so far.
This has prompted speculation that some could fall by the wayside by the time France's Constitutional Council announces the final list of candidates on March 7, after a March 4 deadline to present the endorsements.
Even Le Pen has said winning the endorsements is proving harder than in 2017.
"The elimination of a significant candidate due to insufficient endorsements would reshuffle the cards," Jadot told AFP.
A survey by Kantar Public and Epoka published Friday showed that 20 percent of the electorate were likely to vote but had not made up their minds, while 19 percent indicated they would abstain.
"This survey confirms that there is still a great deal of uncertainty," Emmanuel Riviere, director of international studies at Kantar, told AFP.
"Today we see that there is greater fluidity in the electorate because fewer and fewer people feel close to a political party," he said.