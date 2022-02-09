Wyoming insider predicts Liz Cheney will eventually drop out of her 2022 re-election bid
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) may abandon her 2022 re-election bid for Wyoming's lone seat in Congress, according to a report by The New York Times titled, "Where’s Liz Cheney? The Wyoming Republican’s Exile From Wyoming Republicans."

"Ms. Cheney hasn’t appeared at a state Republican Party function in more than two years and hasn’t been to an in-person event for any of the party’s 23 county chapters since 2020. Her vote to impeach Mr. Trump last January and her decision to take part in the House investigation of the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 have forced her into a kind of exile from Wyoming’s Republican Party apparatus, in a state where Mr. Trump won 70 percent of the vote in 2020, the highest percentage in the country," the newspaper reported.

Liz Cheney is serving her third term representing Wyoming's lone seat in Congress — a seat her father, Dick Cheney, held for two decades.

"Ms. Cheney’s focus on events in Washington rather than Wyoming is all the more striking given that she faces a well-known primary opponent who has been endorsed by Mr. Trump and the state Republican Party. And it is raising questions in Wyoming about whether she is counting on Democrats to bail her out in the August primary — or even whether she really is battling to hold on to her office," the newspaper reported. "The heated Trump antagonism and Ms. Cheney’s light public schedule — she skipped the state fair and has appeared at just one in-person Wyoming event between Veterans Day and the press association gathering, according to a calendar provided by her office — has prompted an open discussion in the state about the possibility that she might abandon her seat and instead mount a run for the White House in 2024."

One Wyoming insider predicted she would quit her re-election campaign — and is even betting on it.

"Bill Sniffin, a longtime Wyoming newspaper executive who is now the publisher of the news website Cowboy State Daily, said he’s bet five cigars that Ms. Cheney will eventually drop out of the House contest," the newspaper reported.

