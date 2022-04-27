Trump spokeswoman calls for mass arrests during speech at QAnon conference
Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington. Screen capture / MSNBC.

Liz Harrington, the spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump, delivered a speech at a conference organized by QAnon proponents this weekend in which she called for mass arrests of the people who purportedly "stole" the 2020 election.

Vice News reports that Harrington delivered the speech at the "Patriots Arise" conference held over the weekend in Pennsylvania, which was organized by two QAnon activists.

“It’s so important to have accountability and have that trust restored because otherwise you’re going to get more of it," Harrington told the group. "There’s no accountability? Yep. They’re gonna start arresting political opponents. They’re gonna start throwing political dissidents in jail. They’re going to parade people and interrogate you for your free speech... You really think if there’s no arrests made from 2020, if there’s no real exposing of it and getting these people and holding them accountable, you really think they won’t do it again?"

NOW WATCH: 'I would burn 'em!' Tennessee Republican says he'd set 'inappropriate' books aflame during House debate

When asked by Vice News about the speech, Harrington said she was only referring to the people who broke the law to steal the election.

When asked for specifics, she sent YouTube videos purportedly showing people stuffing ballot boxes, although election officials across multiple states have confirmed that there was not any voter fraud of any size that occurred that would have changed the outcome of the election.

Harrington declined to comment when asked by Vice News about the conference's organizers, Allen and Francine Fosdick, whose website once featured the slogan, "Where we go one, we go all."

SmartNews