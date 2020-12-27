Facebook executive funds Georgia Republicans — while the company allows lies in the runoffs: report

The politics of Facebook are again drawing scrutiny as all eyes are on the two runoff elections in Georgia that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is being challenged by David Ossoff in one race, while interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) is being challenged by Raphael Warnock in the other. The election date is January 5th.

The two runoff elections are the two most expensive Senate races in U.S. history.

Some of that money is reportedly coming from a top Facebook executive.

"Joel Kaplan, Facebook's global head of public policy, donated $2800 to Loeffler and $2800 to Perdue on December 24," Judd Legum of Popular Information reported Saturday.

Legum has been reporting on "how Facebook has failed to enforce Facebook's policies on ads that include false attacks on Warnock, Loeffler's opponent."



"Has Kaplan been involved in any of these decisions?" he wondered.

Here is the thread he posted to Twitter:



































































