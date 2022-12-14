Long-term consumption of food allergens may lead to behavior and mood changes

The prevalence of food allergies is increasing worldwide, approaching an epidemic level in some regions. In the U.S. alone, approximately 10% of children and adults suffer from food allergies, with allergies to cow’s milk, eggs, peanuts and tree nuts being the most common. Some patients have mild symptoms that might not need medical attention, leaving these cases unreported. Food allergies, or food hypersensitivities, result from the overreaction of the immune system to typically harmless proteins in food. They can manifest as a spectrum of symptoms, ranging from itching, redness and swelling ...
Trump Organization hit with secret sanctions for slow response to tax fraud subpoenas: court records
December 14, 2022
The Trump Organization was held in contempt of court and fined $4,000 in a secret ruling made public after two of its affiliates were convicted of tax fraud.
The company owned by Donald Trump was found by Judge Juan Manuel Merchan to have willfully disobeyed four grand jury subpoenas and three court orders that held up an investigation by Manhattan prosecutors, according to a ruling reported by the Associated Press.
The subpoenas were issued in the months ahead of the company's July 2021 indictment on criminal tax fraud charges, and the $4,000 contempt fine is the maximum allowed under the law.
A judge held Trump in contempt in April and fined him $110,000 for taking too long to respond to a civil subpoena issued by New York attorney general Letitia James, who later sued Trump Organization for $250 million for fraud.
Merchan referred vaguely to the contempt proceeding during the six-week trial, and newly unsealed court documents show he found the company in contempt on Dec. 8, 2021, after prosecutors asked for daily "coercive sanctions" of $60,000 for refusing to turn over subpoenaed records.
The judge found that Trump Organization lawyers were doing the bare minimum to avoid penalties and instead offered "one excuse after another" to forestall compliance.
UN removes Iran from women's rights body over protest crackdown
December 14, 2022
The United Nations on Wednesday voted to remove Iran from a women's rights body over Tehran's brutal crackdown of women-led protests.
Following a campaign led by the United States, 29 members of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) voted to expel the Islamic republic from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW) for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term.
Eight countries voted against and 16 abstained. A simple majority was needed to adopt the move, which had been proposed by the United States.
The resolution says it strips Iran of its membership of the commission with immediate effect.
The text says the Iranian leadership "continuously undermine and increasingly suppress the human rights of women and girls, including the right to freedom of expression and opinion, often with the use of excessive force."
It adds that Iran's government does so "by administering policies flagrantly contrary to the human rights of women and girls" and the commission's mandate "as well as through the use of lethal force resulting in the deaths of peaceful protestors, including women and girls."
The commission is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.
In early November, Vice President Kamala Harris said the United States would work with other nations to oust Iran from the commission.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had also campaigned for the move.
Opponents, including Russia and China, noted that Iran had been elected to the body and that expelling it set "a dangerous precedent."
Nations on the women's commission are elected by the UN Economic and Social Council, whose members in turn are voted on by the General Assembly.
Iran has been gripped by demonstrations since the September 16 death in custody of Masha Amini, a young Iranian Kurd who had been arrested for allegedly violating the country's strict dress code for women.
Authorities have since made thousands of arrests in a crackdown on what they regard as riots.
Iran's judiciary has said it has handed down 11 death sentences in connection with the protests.
Iran had accused Washington of pressuring countries ahead of the vote.
© 2022 AFP
Another American freed in a prisoner swap with Russia
December 14, 2022
Ukraine has announced that another American has been freed as part of a prisoner swap with Russia.
The Washington Post reported Wednesday that a retired U.S. Air Force veteran Suedi Murekezi was captured by pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine earlier this year, his family said. He has now been freed.
"Another exchange of prisoners," tweeted Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office. "We continue to return ours. 64 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who fought in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas, are going home. It was also possible to free a US citizen who helped our people - Murekez Suedi. The bodies of the 4 dead were also returned."
His brother said that Murekezi said in a call that he was being held in the Donetsk People’s Republic with two other American nationals.
The Post report explained that a prisoner swap in September included two U.S. veterans. The latest swap adds up to 1,456 prisoners that have been released by Russia since the start of their invasion.
"One prisoner of war told The Post he was beaten so badly that his ribs were broken and his kidneys were badly injured," the piece said.
