'Looks kind of like a loser': Chris Wallace slams GOP lawmakers over fair-weather support of Trump
Chris Wallace. (Screenshot)

CNN anchor Chris Wallace offered a critique of Republican lawmakers who continued to support former President Donald Trump through multiple controversies, legal issues and conspiracy theories — but are ditching him after a "red wave" failed to materialize in the 2022 midterm elections.

On Friday, November 11, Wallace shared his opinion on CNN's "At This Hour With Kate Bolduan." During the segment, Bolduan played a clip of Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears (R) disavowing Trump and asked Wallace for his perspective.

In the clip, Sears said, "I could not support him. I just couldn’t. Because we have seen, for example, in those states where he has endorsed the candidates. In fact, Republicans on the same ticket who he did not endorse overperformed, whereas his candidates totally underperformed by as much as ten points. We have a clear mission and it is time to move on."

According to Wallace, Republicans appear to lack principle and have no concern for the truth.

"It’s not a matter of principle. It’s not a matter of the truth. It’s a matter of who’s a winner and who’s a loser," Wallace said. "And right now, for instance, Ron DeSantis, who won a landslide, a 20-point victory in Florida, looks very much like a winner. And Donald Trump, who backed a number of candidates who as Lieutenant Governor Sears said, 'underperformed,' looks kind of like a loser."

He continued, "And for a guy who has based his whole persona on, you know, where you’re going to be, we’re going to win so often you’re going to get tired of winning. I think some Republicans are getting tired of losing."

