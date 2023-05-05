Right-wing activist Laura Loomer just sued her own lawyer

A prank led right-wing activist Laura Loomer into an unsuccessful lawsuit against a civil right group she now owes nearly $125,000 in legal fees, and now she’s alleging her former lawyer botched the case and wants him to cover the bill, The Daily Beast reports.

Loomer in 2019 sued the Council on American-Islamic Relations for conspiracy after a group posing as Twitter employees told her the Muslim advocacy group lobbied to get her banned from the social media site.

Loomer had in fact been banned from Twitter in 2018 for making disparaging comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and her Islamic faith in which she called the congresswoman “anti-Jewish.”

Loomer has been banned from several social media sites and ride share apps for hate speech.

Loomer persisted with the lawsuit even after CAIR provided evidence that Bernard Media, the group behind the prank, admitted to the hoax.

She was ordered to pay CAIR’s $124,423.37 legal fees after losing the case and subsequent appeals.

Attorney Larry Klayman on Tuesday filed a lawsuit on Loomer’s behalf against her former lawyer, Ron Coleman, who she accuses of “malpractice” in the CAIR case.

Coleman told The Daily Beast that the malpractice case against him was the result of “Klayman’s penchant for making headlines.”

“Laura filed a lawsuit that she very much wanted to file,” Coleman told the outlet.

“I think it was a difficult claim, and I think it was, frankly, wrongly decided. She had a meritorious claim. But she’s not happy with how it worked out....”

Klayman in 2018 represented Loomer in a separate unsuccessful lawsuit against social media companies from which she was banned.

Loomer’s latest move to get her former lawyer to pay her legal bills doesn’t appear to be going well.

According to The Daily Beast report, “The judge in the case appears unconvinced by Loomer’s efforts to delay the case while she accuses Coleman of malpractice. In a Wednesday order, the judge stated that Loomer’s “malpractice allegations against their counsel are irrelevant” to her legal obligations to CAIR.”