Ted Cruz mocked in Mexico as country's president airs video of senator fleeing gun question

Mexico President López Obrador mocked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) after the American politician was seen fleeing from a reporter who asked about gun control in the wake of a mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas.

At the press conference on Wednesday, Obrador noted that both Cruz and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) have alleged that he has links to illegal cartels.

He demanded that the senators "present evidence" of their claims.

Obrador went on to slam Cruz for taking money from gun manufacturers and lobbyists. He noted that Cruz has received thousands of dollars from the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The Mexican president also took time to present a video of Cruz fleeing from a Sky News reporter who wanted to know why school shootings are prevalent in the United States.

"You've got your political agenda," Cruz said as he fled from the reporter. "God love you."

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.



