Doomsday cult-obsessed Idaho mother offers new alibi for dead children as she faces death penalty

On Tuesday, East Idaho News reported that Lori Daybell, the doomsday-obsessed mother accused of murdering her children in Idaho now facing the death penalty, has produced a new alibi for herself.
"Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell are charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua 'JJ' Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan – two of Lori’s children – along with Chad’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell. If found guilty, they could face the death penalty," said the report. The couple originally faced charges of desertion of dependent children when they were picked up in Hawaii, with their children missing.
Jim Archibald, her attorney, provided the explanation.
"In a separate two-paragraph notice of alibi, Archibald says Lori was not present when her children and Tammy Daybell died. Police say JJ and Tylee were killed in September 2019. Their remains were found buried on Chad Daybell’s property," said the report. "Chad’s wife Tammy Daybell died on Oct. 19, 2019. 'Lori Vallow was in her own apartment in Rexburg, Idaho, when JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan died in the apartment of (her brother) Alex Cox in Rexburg, Idaho. Defendant was with Melanie Gibb, David Warwick, and/or Chad Daybell,' Archibald wrote. 'Lori Vallow was in Hawaii when Tammy Daybell died at the home of Chad Daybell in Salem, Idaho. Defendant was with Melani Boudreaux and/or Audrey Barattiero.'"
According to the report, John Prior, Chad Draybell's attorney, is also motioning to reschedule the trial.
All of this comes as another major Idaho murder case has captivated the nation, with Washington State University graduate student Bryan Kohberger accused of the brutal stabbings of four University of Idaho students. Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania weeks after that crime, after crossing the country with his father to return to his family home.