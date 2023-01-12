Chicago mayor asks teachers to have students volunteer for her campaign for extra credit

On Wednesday, Chicago's local PBS affiliate reported that the re-election campaign for Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers, asking them to encourage their students to volunteer for their campaign — and even suggesting they offer extra credit for doing so.

"It was unclear how many Chicago teachers received the email from Megan Crane, whose LinkedIn page identifies her as the deputy campaign manager for Lightfoot. The message was sent to teachers’ official work email accounts, which end in cps.edu," reported Heather Cherone. "The email says participants in the 'externship program' would be expected to contribute 12 hours per week to the Lightfoot campaign and students could earn 'class credit.'"

The email stated, “We’re looking for enthusiastic, curious and hard-working young people eager to help Mayor Lightfoot win this spring.”

A spokesperson for the Lightfoot campaign told WTTW News that the initiative was simply meant to "provide young people with the opportunity to engage with our campaign, learn more about the importance of civic engagement and participate in the most American of processes' and 'done using publicly available contact information."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Lost their minds': Missouri Dems cry foul over GOP-proposed dress code for female state lawmakers

According to the report, this email is not only a potential conflict of interest since Lightfoot appoints the Chicago superintendent and the Board of Education, it could also run afoul of ethics rules prohibiting the use of public resources, like CPS email accounts, for non-public purposes.

Furthermore, the report notes that "all employees of the city and its sister agencies are prohibited from engaging in work on behalf of political campaigns while being paid with taxpayer funds. Encouraging their students to volunteer for a particular campaign could violate those rules, and could result in the employees’ discipline."

Lightfoot's school policy has come under controversy, as she has clashed with the Chicago Teachers Union. CTU has accused her of retaliating against a pair of high school teachers who protested the mayor's decision to relocate a metal recycling facility. Tensions also flared when she criticized the unions' stance over COVID closures.

CTU has endorsed Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson in the mayor's race against her.