Lou Dobbs thinks Joe Biden’s SOTU speech ‘could have been Nazi’ because he was too much like Trump

Former Fox Business host Lou Dobbs reacted to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address by suggesting that it could have been written by Nazis.

The morning after Biden's speech, Dobbs shared his thoughts on Steve Bannon's conservative podcast.

"As to the president's performance, it struck me that we were witnessing a propaganda movie from the 1930s," Dobbs opined. "It could have been Soviet. It could have been Nazi. It was outrageous to see a president lie to the American people time after time after time."

"I thought at times that he, Joe Biden, was about to announce that he was going to convert to the Republican Party," he complained. "And not only was he converting to the Republican Party but that he had decided that Donald Trump was right about everything: economics, geopolitics and that he had decided to become an America-first Trumpian Republican on top of all of that."

Dobbs did not explain the connection between Nazi propaganda and the Trump wing of the Republican Party.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

Lou Dobbs told Steve Bannon that Joe Biden's State of the Union speech "could have been Nazi." pic.twitter.com/ye1kOynZIX

— David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) March 2, 2022